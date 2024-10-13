Acala Token (ACA) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

Acala Token (ACA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0593 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $63.99 million and $3.42 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00014664 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,474.17 or 1.00225581 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001017 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007412 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05943375 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $3,240,661.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

