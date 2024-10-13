Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Up 192.3% in September

Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 192.3% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Aben Minerals Stock Down 2.3 %

Aben Minerals stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. Aben Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

Aben Minerals Company Profile

Aben Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and graphite deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

