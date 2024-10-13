Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Up 192.3% in September

Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 192.3% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Aben Minerals Stock Down 2.3 %
Aben Minerals stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. Aben Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.09.
Aben Minerals Company Profile
