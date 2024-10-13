AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Lessened by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.9% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,973,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $199.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.39.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. William Blair raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

