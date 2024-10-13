Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.15.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $116.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.33. The firm has a market cap of $202.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total transaction of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

