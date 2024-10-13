6,982 Shares in Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF (BATS:NUDV) Acquired by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF (BATS:NUDV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Montis Financial LLC owned 2.33% of Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUDV opened at $29.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $27.59.

Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF (NUDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US-listed companies that exhibit high dividend yields and meet certain ESG criteria. NUDV was launched on Sep 27, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

