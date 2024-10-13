3,400 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Purchased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 412,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,367,000 after buying an additional 149,739 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 151,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,770.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 265,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 256,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $59.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average of $58.91. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $63.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2041 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

