30,000 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Purchased by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 122.4% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DINO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.88. 1,751,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.16. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DINO. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Argus upgraded shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

