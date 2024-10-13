2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:BITX) Trading Up 11.5% – Time to Buy?

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:BITX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.14 and last traded at $27.85. Approximately 8,025,535 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.56.

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

Featured Stories

