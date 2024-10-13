1,131 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Acquired by Shira Ridge Wealth Management

Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $181.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.51. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

