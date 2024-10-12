ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $2.30. ZW Data Action Technologies shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 19,110 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 11.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 18.42%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Featured Stories

