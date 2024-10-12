ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.55, but opened at $26.12. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 343,407 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTO. Bank of America increased their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 227,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

