Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the September 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Zoomcar Price Performance
Shares of ZCARW stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Zoomcar has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.18.
Zoomcar Company Profile
