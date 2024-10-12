Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CAO Shane Crehan Sells 1,776 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,776 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $123,449.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $124,353.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shane Crehan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Shane Crehan sold 2,478 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $171,205.02.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Shane Crehan sold 1,550 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $103,648.50.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

ZM stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,966,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,382. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $74.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of -0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $397,000. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 340.9% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 66,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

