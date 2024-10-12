ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the September 15th total of 51,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 321,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ZK International Group Stock Down 3.5 %
ZK International Group stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. ZK International Group has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.
About ZK International Group
