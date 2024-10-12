ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the September 15th total of 51,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 321,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ZK International Group Stock Down 3.5 %

ZK International Group stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. ZK International Group has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

