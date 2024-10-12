Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.53.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH opened at $103.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $133.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

