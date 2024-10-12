Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.13, but opened at $32.11. Zeta Global shares last traded at $32.31, with a volume of 899,617 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZETA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The company had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 3.1% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 1,682.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

