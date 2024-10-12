Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Short Interest Update

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the September 15th total of 21,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Zepp Health Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of ZEPP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.44. 8,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,325. The company has a market cap of $51.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. Zepp Health has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter.

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.

