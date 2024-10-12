Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06), with a volume of 30000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.80 ($0.06).

Zambeef Products Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £14.28 million, a PE ratio of 475.00 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.55.

About Zambeef Products

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, Nigeria, and Ghana. It operates through Retailing and Cold Chain Food Products and Cropping and Milling segments. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour.

Further Reading

