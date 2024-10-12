Zacks Research Comments on United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for United Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.18. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UAL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

United Airlines Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of UAL stock opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $61.92.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.