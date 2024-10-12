Zacks Research Comments on Federated Hermes, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Federated Hermes in a report released on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.54. The consensus estimate for Federated Hermes’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $400.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Federated Hermes's quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FHI. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

FHI stock opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 607.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 49.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 30.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $2,611,239.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 442,570 shares in the company, valued at $14,476,464.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 42.61%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

