yearn.finance Market Capitalization Achieves $166.16 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for about $4,951.41 or 0.07881932 BTC on exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $166.16 million and $11.90 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,558 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars.

