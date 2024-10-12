YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $73.08 and traded as low as $60.00. YASKAWA Electric shares last traded at $62.32, with a volume of 5,909 shares trading hands.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.92.

About YASKAWA Electric

(Get Free Report)

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.