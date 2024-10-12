Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

XMTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Xometry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Activity at Xometry

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

In related news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $62,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,837.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Xometry by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Xometry by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Xometry by 6.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Stock Performance

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $17.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $828.39 million, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.14. Xometry has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $38.74.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $132.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.65 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. Xometry’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Read More

