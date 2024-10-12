Wynn Capital LLC Buys 460 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Wynn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 17.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 2.5% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

UL stock opened at $62.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average of $57.22. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $65.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

