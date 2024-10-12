Wynn Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Wynn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOST opened at $28.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -56.68 and a beta of 1.76. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.99.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush upgraded Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In other Toast news, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,856 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $44,544.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,132,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,184,992. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $44,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,132,708 shares in the company, valued at $27,184,992. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 39,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $1,154,067.36. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,795,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,099,635.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,030,562 shares of company stock worth $26,926,059. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

