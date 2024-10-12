Wynn Capital LLC Acquires 125 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Wynn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,849,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 874,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $261,732,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $775,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.1 %

CI opened at $350.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $348.81 and a 200-day moving average of $344.86. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 44.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.79.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

