WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Short Interest Update

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the September 15th total of 285,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WPP

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in WPP by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,350,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,708 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in WPP by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,155,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,974,000 after acquiring an additional 332,914 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in WPP by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 652,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,232,000 after acquiring an additional 42,690 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in WPP by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after acquiring an additional 63,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WPP by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 27,384 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Stock Performance

Shares of WPP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,675. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.73. WPP has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $54.21.

WPP Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.954 per share. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

WPP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WPP

About WPP

(Get Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.