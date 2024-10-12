Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Up 13,300.0% in September

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a growth of 13,300.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Worldline Trading Up 1.1 %
Worldline stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20. Worldline has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $12.84.
Worldline Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Worldline
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.