Worldcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $225.88 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $225.88 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00003078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,342,710 tokens. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 523,000,286.1750589 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.72244136 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 343 active market(s) with $164,823,405.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

