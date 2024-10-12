WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WBI Investments LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 10.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 12.2% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $203,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXJS traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $34.36. 1,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,460. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $35.64. The company has a market cap of $75.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.64.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

