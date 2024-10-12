WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 138.7% from the September 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance
Shares of DGRE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.48. 4,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,798. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $28.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.37. The company has a market cap of $148.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.78.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
