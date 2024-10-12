WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 138.7% from the September 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of DGRE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.48. 4,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,798. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $28.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.37. The company has a market cap of $148.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.78.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

