WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Up 40.3% in September

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 494,700 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the September 15th total of 352,500 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of WiSA Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

WiSA Technologies Stock Performance

WISA opened at $1.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. WiSA Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $73.50.

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that WiSA Technologies will post -13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WiSA Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,323,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 1,211.56% of WiSA Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WiSA Technologies Company Profile

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc in March 2022.

Featured Articles

