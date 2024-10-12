Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Trading Up 7.9% – Time to Buy?

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 4,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 29,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Wilton Resources Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.75. The company has a market cap of C$33.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wilton Resources news, Senior Officer Lorne Nicholas Saina purchased 55,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$35,847.50. Company insiders own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

About Wilton Resources

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008. Wilton Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

