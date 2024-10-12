William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) – William Blair cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Hillman Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

HLMN stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,016.00 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $379.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

