WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Hits $12.69 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $12.69 million and approximately $246,009.58 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009651 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00105174 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012988 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000114 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

