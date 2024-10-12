White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group accounts for about 2.5% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 1.53% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $66,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,821.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,753.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,759.73. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,401.01 and a 52 week high of $1,899.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.43.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.