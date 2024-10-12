White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Short Interest Update

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

White Gold Stock Down 2.5 %

WHGOF opened at $0.18 on Friday. White Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

About White Gold

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

