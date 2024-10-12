WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04). 50,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 621,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

WH Ireland Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.99 million, a PE ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 0.48.

About WH Ireland Group

WH Ireland Group plc provides wealth management services primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers financial planning advice, wealth planning, and investment management services for individuals, families, and charities. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

