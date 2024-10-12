Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBCPK) Announces Interim Dividend of $1.28

Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBCPK – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.279 per share on Sunday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th.
Westpac Banking Stock Performance
