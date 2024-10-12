Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Total Return ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,478,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 232,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 31,898 shares during the period.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of WBND traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.30. 1,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,495. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $20.98.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

About Western Asset Total Return ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

