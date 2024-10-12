Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Up 3.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.14 and last traded at $18.14. Approximately 664,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,385,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $18.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $570.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.04%.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $17,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,943,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,728,745.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Wendy’s by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

