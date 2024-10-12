Wells Fargo & Company Raises Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $170.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 1.3 %

HLNE stock opened at $174.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.97. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.84 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 316.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 13.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 24.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 106.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

