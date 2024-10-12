Wells Fargo & Company Increases Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target to $70.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RYAN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

RYAN opened at $71.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 112.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.68 and its 200-day moving average is $58.67. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $72.97.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.56 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.08%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,709,866.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,397.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,532.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,709,866.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,397.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock valued at $131,860,032 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth $727,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at about $474,000. Embree Financial Group acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth about $1,701,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 475,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,393,000 after acquiring an additional 50,947 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

