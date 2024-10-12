Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $149.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $148.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.06.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO stock opened at $140.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.80. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $140.35. The company has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,661 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,525 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $83,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,342,000 after purchasing an additional 750,781 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 925,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,041,000 after buying an additional 616,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

