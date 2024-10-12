Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Envista (NYSE:NVST)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVST. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Envista from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.63.

Envista stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24. Envista has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $25.64.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $633.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.88 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 52.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Envista will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Envista

In related news, CFO Eric D. Hammes purchased 24,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $400,607.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,532 shares in the company, valued at $400,607.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,167,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,056,000 after purchasing an additional 944,596 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 11.0% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,871,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,157,000 after acquiring an additional 978,952 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 47.2% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,038,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,993 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Envista by 15.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,726,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,864,000 after purchasing an additional 897,141 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Envista during the second quarter worth approximately $69,534,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

