Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WB. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Weibo to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Weibo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Weibo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.23.

NASDAQ WB opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Weibo has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.23.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.97 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.52%. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 134,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Weibo by 21.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the first quarter worth $123,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

