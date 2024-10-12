Wedmont Private Capital Sells 4,471 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,765 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 18,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 28.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Halliburton by 3.1% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,847 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Halliburton by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,842 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Johnson Rice raised Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Dbs Bank started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $30.83 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

