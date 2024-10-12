Wedmont Private Capital Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 471.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $112.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.29. The company has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

