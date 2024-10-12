Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 777 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $91.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.39. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.55. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.