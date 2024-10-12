Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Aflac were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $113.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.83. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $75.07 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. Aflac’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

